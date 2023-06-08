In Heart Of Islamic Republic In Hebrew: “400 Seconds To Tel Aviv”





After Iran on Tuesday unveiled its new Fattah, a hypersonic missile that it claims is capable of traveling at 15 times the speed of sound and breaching Israel’s Iron Dome [and all anti-missile shields], the Islamic Republic displayed a photo of the missile on a huge billboard on a building in Tehran’s Palestine (Felestīn) Square.

The billboard says in Farsi, Arabic and Hebrew: “400 seconds to Tel Aviv.”

Meanwhile, as Iran continues to publicly state its mission to attack Israel, there are reports that the Biden administration has made significant progress in its efforts to reach a renewed nuclear deal with Iran, which would pump significant funds into the Islamic Republic in exchange for some nebulous promises worth less than the paper they’re written on.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday and met with met Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah on Wednesday morning.

Among the topics they discussed was the possibility of the normalization of ties with Israel and they agreed to continue discussions on the matter.

