HERE WE GO AGAIN: Biden Admin Pursuing New Iran Nuclear Talks Via Oman





The Biden administration just can’t seem to give up its obsession with forging a nuclear deal with the Islamic Republic, with its latest attempt taking place in Oman, Axios reported on Sunday.

According to the report, President Biden’s senior Middle East adviser Brett McGurk made a secret trip to Oman earlier this month for talks on possible diplomatic “outreach” to Iran about its nuclear program.

According to five US, Israeli and European officials, McGurk traveled to Muscat on May 8 following a visit to Saudi Arabia and Israel.

“The Omanis are holding proximity talks between the U.S. and Iran,” a senior Israeli official told Axios, referring to talks carried out through a third party.

The talks were confirmed by a senior European diplomat who said that the “U.S. is working with the Omanis on the Iranian issue.”

Neither the US nor Oman announced McGurk’s visit. However, Biden’s Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley told National Public Radio on Tuesday that the US is still hoping for a diplomatic solution to Iran’s nuclear program.

“We hope that we can resolve this through diplomatic means, and we’re prepared to go down that path,” Malley said.

Three Israeli officials told Axios that the Israeli government “is concerned about a possible push by the Biden administration for a ‘freeze for freeze’ interim agreement with Iran.”

