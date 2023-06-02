OUTRAGEOUS REPORT: US Seeks Israel’s Silence On Iran Deal In Exchange For Saudi Peace Deal





The Biden administration wants to buy Israel’s silence about a renewed Iran nuclear deal in exchange for brokering a Saudi-Israel normalization deal, Yisrael Hayom reported on Thursday.

Israel’s Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer and National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi flew to Washington on Wednesday for talks with Biden administration officials about both the possibility of a renewed nuclear deal with Iran and a Saudi-Israel deal.

The report quoted former political officials as saying that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu would be interested in such a deal as he has expressed strong interest in the past in achieving a peace deal with Saudi Arabia. However, a source from the Prime Minister’s Office denied it, telling Yisrael Hayom: “Israel has not changed its position. Israel is working in every possible way, via all channels and levels, to oppose any attempt to allow Iran to reach nuclear capabilities and weapons.”

On the other hand, according to what Danny Citrinowicz, a Research Fellow in the Iran Program at the Institute for National Security Studies, told Yisrael Hayom, there’s not much Israel could do to stop the Biden administration, which has proven to be obsessed with the charade of ‘diplomacy’ with the Islamic Republic, from reaching a deal with Iran.

As YWN reported on Wednesday, the Biden administration is currently holding talks with Iran on a possible nuclear deal via Oman.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)