The Rosh Yeshivah’s Segulah That Cured A Rare Medical Problem





A story about a baby who was cured of a rare medical problem after the father received a bracha from Rosh Yeshivas Ateres Shlomo, HaGaon HaRav Chaim Feinstein, is making its rounds in Israel.

The story began about seven months ago when a newborn was diagnosed with an extremely rare medical problem of a lack of a certain component in the blood. Due to the problem, the doctors said that a bris milah had to be delayed indefinitely since it posed too much risk to the baby’s life.

The parents began consulting with medical professionals in order to find a cure for their son, including the possibility of treatment abroad. The father was also very troubled by the fact that he couldn’t make a bris milah for his son. Before Purim, his Rosh Kollel advised him to go to the home of HaRav Feinstein, who is known for the power of his brachos, on Purim and ask for a bracha.

On Purim, the Rosh Kollel accompanied the father to the Rosh Yeshivah’s home and described the problem and asked for a bracha that the father would be able to fulfill the important mitzvah of bris milah. The Rosh Yeshivah said a perek of Tehillim and a mi shebereich and then turned to the father and said: “Deliver a shiur in public on hilchos milah, it will be a zechus for you.”

Tbe Rosh Kollel arranged for the father to deliver a short shiur every day on hilchos milah in the kollel.

Two week ago, the baby was tested and to the astonishment of the doctors, the tests showed that his problem had completely disappeared. However, the doctors wanted to confirm the surprising results and scheduled further testing. Last week, the father concluded the shiur after reviewing all the hilchos milah. Two days later, additional tests confirmed that the baby was completely healthy. The next day, a joyous Bris Milah was held.

