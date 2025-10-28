WATCH: Israeli Prof. At UK University “Apologizes” For His IDF Service

Prof. Michael Ben-Gad, a native Israeli whose economics lecture at City St George’s, University of London was disrupted a week ago by anti-Israel thugs who threatened to behead him, issued an apology for his “IDF service.”

In an appearance on GB News, Ben-Gad said that the thugs “are now offering terms. I can have my life back if I apologize for my military service.”

He then read his written statement of apology, beginning by saying, “”Good evening, thugs.” He then explained that since Israel has a policy of compulsory conscription, he was obligated to serve. He continued. “But for most of us, conscription merely absolved us of the need to volunteer.”

“I was born less than 20 years after nearly my entire family was gassed at Treblinka. Personally, I would have crawled over cut glass to get to that induction center to put on the uniform and defend my people. Have a nice evening.”

