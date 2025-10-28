Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

WATCH: Israeli Prof. At UK University “Apologizes” For His IDF Service

Screenshot/GB News

Prof. Michael Ben-Gad, a native Israeli whose economics lecture at City St George’s, University of London was disrupted a week ago by anti-Israel thugs who threatened to behead him, issued an apology for his “IDF service.”

In an appearance on GB News, Ben-Gad said that the thugs “are now offering terms. I can have my life back if I apologize for my military service.”

He then read his written statement of apology, beginning by saying, “”Good evening, thugs.” He then explained that since Israel has a policy of compulsory conscription, he was obligated to serve. He continued. “But for most of us, conscription merely absolved us of the need to volunteer.”

“I was born less than 20 years after nearly my entire family was gassed at Treblinka. Personally, I would have crawled over cut glass to get to that induction center to put on the uniform and defend my people. Have a nice evening.”

 

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

Trump Sends Warm Letter to Bobov-45 Rebbe Praising New Bais Hamedrash as “Powerful Testament”

Gafni Visits Imprisoned Bnei Yeshivos: “This Is A Terrible Disgrace For The State Of Israel”

All The Details On The “Million-Man Rally:” This Is Where The Gedolei Yisrael Will Stand

LYING JIHADIST: Zohran Mamdani’s “Aunt” Story Falls Apart — Socialist Frontrunner Caught Twisting 9/11 Tale

NY State Police, NYPD, Port Authority Leadership Visit ZAKA Search & Rescue Hub in Beit Shemesh

SEE THE VIDEO: IDF Drone Captures Hamas’s Deception During Return Of Remains

HaRav Landau Instructs Ahead Of “Million-Man Rally: “Do Not Be Drawn Into Any Clashes With The Authorities”

HAMAS DEPRAVITY: Coffin Held Partial Remains Of Hostage Previously Recovered by IDF

MAILBAG: Yidden in NYC Face an Uncertain Future — and We Sit Silent? The Ksav Sofer Already Showed Us the Path Forward

Police Give Final Approval for Massive Protest in Yerushalayim Over Targeting of “Draft-Evading” Yeshivah Bochurim