EARTHQUAKE: Criminal Probe Opened In Leak Of Sde Teiman Video, Military Advocate General Placed On Leave

A month after the State Prosecutor’s Office announced it would not investigate the leak of the video from Sde Teiman, the IDF announced on Wednesday afternoon that it is launching a criminal investigation into the affair, including an examination of the possible involvement of officials within the Military Advocate General’s Office.

The IDF stated, “At this stage, the Chief of Staff has approved the request of Military Advocate General Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi to take a leave of absence pending further clarification of the matter.”

Yisrael Hayom reporter Ariel Kahana responded to the report by stating:

“1. Yifat Tomer Yerushalmi should be in prison for harming state security. Perhaps even for treason.

Why? Because the Sde Tieiman fabrication was born simply due to her preconceived assumption that our heroic soldiers are abusers. First, she shot the arrow. Then, she distorted the facts to ‘prove’ the assumption. In short, she fabricated a case that severely harmed the State of Israel.

2. All of her major decisions should be reviewed retrospectively. It is entirely unclear whether she is on the side of the body she served in, meaning the IDF and the State of Israel.”

Minister Yitzchak Wasserlauf responded, “The fact that, while we are sending our sons to fight in Gaza, elements within the Military Prosecutor’s Office defamed them through a fabricated video from Sde Teiman is a crime that must be punished. The Chief of Staff was right to place the Military Advocate General on leave until the investigation concludes—and I expect that when it ends, those responsible will face justice.”

MK Tzvi Sukkot responded to the report by stating, “In the midst of the most difficult war in Israel’s history, the Military Advocate General chose to slander IDF fighters, claiming they were involved in the rape of terrorists. The video leaked from the investigation materials under her custody, together with the baseless accusations she spread about the soldiers, turned into insane anti-Israel propaganda worldwide, right in the middle of the war. Prison time.”

Deputy Knesset Speaker MK Limor Son Har-Melech said, “From the very first moment, it was clear to me that this was a blood libel—and now it turns out I was right. I will never forget the mockery and contempt I faced when I demonstrated outside the Military Advocate General’s home, and there are a few self-righteous people who owe an apology. I stand with the soldiers of Unit 100—heroes who acted with devotion and courage for Israel’s security—and I expect an immediate announcement closing the case against them.

“If it turns out that the source of the leak was the Military Advocate General or one of her associates, I demand severe legal consequences—both for the act itself and for the immense damage caused to the State of Israel, to the soldiers, and to their families.”

Education Minister Yoav Kisch responded, “It was clear that the fabricated, disgraceful video from Sde Teiman—which caused enormous damage to the State of Israel—was leaked by people with power and influence whose goal was to harm the country. This leak harmed our soldiers who fought in the field, harmed our hostages, and harmed the State of Israel. Even if late, it’s time that justice be done.”

Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara released a statement saying, “Following new information recently received, the Attorney General—with the consent of the State Prosecutor and the Head of the Investigations and Intelligence Division of the Israel Police—has decided to open a criminal investigation regarding offenses related to the publication of the video from the Sde Teiman affair.”

“The investigation is being conducted by the Police Investigations and Intelligence Division, with the oversight of the State Prosecutor’s Office. In the past 24 hours, various investigative actions have been taken. An update about the opening of the investigation has been submitted to the Supreme Court. Since the investigation is ongoing, no further details can be provided at this time.”

A month ago, the Justice Ministry informed the Supreme Court that it did not intend to investigate the leak of the Sde Teiman video, falsely claiming that the leaked video did not harm state security nor reveal classified information.

The document also noted that, with the approval of the Deputy State Prosecutor and various investigative bodies, it was determined that no further investigative action could identify the source of the leak, and the inquiry had therefore been closed.

The leaked video, however, was used by anti-Israel elements as propaganda, claiming that its publication by Israeli media proved the terrorists’ allegations.

It should be noted that the State Prosecutor’s Office also falsely accused five Israelis of “murdering” a Nukhba terrorist on October 7, 2023.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)