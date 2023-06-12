REVEALED: This Is How Former PMs Are Working To Topple Netanyahu

Correspondence from a closed Whatsapp group dedicated to the protests against the “judicial reform” revealed on Sunday evening by Channel 14 News shows how the real goal of the protests, which are being funded by deep pockets, is to topple a right-wing government headed by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.
The group’s members include former prime ministers Ehud Barak and Ehud Olmert, former IDF chiefs of staff Dan Halutz and Bogie Ya’alon, the founder of the anarchist “Crime Minister” movement Yishai Hadas, and leaders of the “Black Flags” movement Roy Neuman, Shikma Bressler, and Eyal Schwarzman.
Hadas, 68, wrote: “Everything that I warned about has come true. We’ve become very weak. Only an expanded hard core remains. If you want to try to use or produce a significant trigger that will bring us and the masses back into the picture – now is the moment!! We made mistakes – we surrendered to the narrative of Netanyahu, the President and the opposition. Now’s the time to try to fix it. We must produce public drama! Enough talking! Actions!”
Olmert wrote: “At the start of the protest, I said that a battle is not seminars and academic speeches. We need head-to-head and hand-to-hand combat. So there were reservations about the wording because it sounded too aggressive. It seems to me that my statements still hold true. Without violence and violating the law but in war as in war.”
Dan Halutz wrote: “Friends, if we don’t recruit thousands of participants in order to produce the required effect, then it’s better not to do it. Efforts should be concentrated on building power. The message needs to be correct. I’m donating three vehicles.”
The group members discussed the fact that the real number of participants in the protests in Tel Aviv is rapidly dwindling and they aim for at least 35,000 to turn up. [Meanwhile, the left-wing Israeli media channels regularly report about “hundreds of thousands” of people showing up to each protest.]
The members then discussed the idea of blocking Ben-Gurion Airport. Halutz warned: “If there aren’t 500 cars, it will be a fiasco.”
The issue of the protesters being fined arose. Barak suggested establishing a large fund that will “compensate protestors for any fines they incur.”
Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli (Likud) responded to the report by stating: “Barak and his accomplices, the released prisoner Olmert, the broker Halutz, and their comrades are in dire straits and as their plight increases, so does their fanaticism. Every citizen should read the correspondence in this insurrectionist WhatsApp group – read and judge for themselves if they want to be part of this dangerous group of anarchists.”
(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)
Given that Bibi & Co. spent the past several years trying to “topple” the Bennet/Lapid government, I’m not sure why this comes as some kind of surprise. Toppling the sitting government is the job description of the “opposition” and all their supporters and failure to do so is political malpractice.
No Gadolhadorah, Bibi did not weaken the state of Israel through law breaking and violence like the anarchists are doing.
If you can’t win the hearts and minds of the electric learn from the crooked democrats attack throw garbage and state insurrection physical attacks are needed Biden and soros at work
Dorah will always be an apologist, and always try to rationalize the left, this is his full-time job.
Of course, the opposition will always try to topple the sitting government, but not the way the left does it.
Bibi didn’t have violent protesters, didn’t shut down highways, didn’t try to close down airports, and didn’t attempt to ruin the country just because the opposition is in power.
The left is the left no matter how you call them. In the United States they are called the Socialist Liberal Democrat party. They are evil and they want to see the toppling of government whenever they are not in charge.
@Gadolhadorah the difference is that no one called for violence and to essentially destroy Israel’s standing in the world like this opposition does.
The erev rav rishaim will not survive the chevlei Moshiach. Those who attack HKB”H and his Torah always lose.
“Bibi didn’t have violent protesters, didn’t shut down highways, didn’t try to close down airports, and didn’t attempt to ruin the country just because the opposition is in power..”
Violence of ANY sort should not be tolerated. Having said that, the prior government did not seek to fundamentally change the basic judicial system that has existed for decades nor did it seek to enshrine structural subsidies to segments of the population that contribute the least to GNP and economic growth. Just as a note, Bibi was silent for years as segments of the religious party allies engaged in violent demonstrations on an almost daily basis that disrupted the lives of hundreds of thousands of Israelis.