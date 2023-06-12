REVEALED: This Is How Former PMs Are Working To Topple Netanyahu





Correspondence from a closed Whatsapp group dedicated to the protests against the “judicial reform” revealed on Sunday evening by Channel 14 News shows how the real goal of the protests, which are being funded by deep pockets, is to topple a right-wing government headed by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

The group’s members include former prime ministers Ehud Barak and Ehud Olmert, former IDF chiefs of staff Dan Halutz and Bogie Ya’alon, the founder of the anarchist “Crime Minister” movement Yishai Hadas, and leaders of the “Black Flags” movement Roy Neuman, Shikma Bressler, and Eyal Schwarzman.

Hadas, 68, wrote: “Everything that I warned about has come true. We’ve become very weak. Only an expanded hard core remains. If you want to try to use or produce a significant trigger that will bring us and the masses back into the picture – now is the moment!! We made mistakes – we surrendered to the narrative of Netanyahu, the President and the opposition. Now’s the time to try to fix it. We must produce public drama! Enough talking! Actions!”

Olmert wrote: “At the start of the protest, I said that a battle is not seminars and academic speeches. We need head-to-head and hand-to-hand combat. So there were reservations about the wording because it sounded too aggressive. It seems to me that my statements still hold true. Without violence and violating the law but in war as in war.”

Dan Halutz wrote: “Friends, if we don’t recruit thousands of participants in order to produce the required effect, then it’s better not to do it. Efforts should be concentrated on building power. The message needs to be correct. I’m donating three vehicles.”

The group members discussed the fact that the real number of participants in the protests in Tel Aviv is rapidly dwindling and they aim for at least 35,000 to turn up. [Meanwhile, the left-wing Israeli media channels regularly report about “hundreds of thousands” of people showing up to each protest.]

The members then discussed the idea of blocking Ben-Gurion Airport. Halutz warned: “If there aren’t 500 cars, it will be a fiasco.”

The issue of the protesters being fined arose. Barak suggested establishing a large fund that will “compensate protestors for any fines they incur.”

Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli (Likud) responded to the report by stating: “Barak and his accomplices, the released prisoner Olmert, the broker Halutz, and their comrades are in dire straits and as their plight increases, so does their fanaticism. Every citizen should read the correspondence in this insurrectionist WhatsApp group – read and judge for themselves if they want to be part of this dangerous group of anarchists.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)