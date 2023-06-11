Likud MK: “In Other Countries, Ehud Barak Would Be Hung For Treason””





Likud MK Nissim Vaturi on Sunday morning excoriated former prime minister Ehud Barak for his call for a civil rebellion at a protest on Motzei Shabbos.

In an interview with Radio Tzafon 104.5FM, Vaturi said: “In other countries, he would be a candidate for hanging. But Israel is a democratic country so he should go to prison for at least 20 years.”

Vaturi also posted a photo of Barak entering the home of convicted felon Jeffery Epstein:

כשהוא נפגש 30 פעם עם פדופיל במקום בו נפגעו עשרות קטינות הוא חשב שלא רואים לו.

עכשיו הוא קורא בראש חוצות למלחמת אחים, להפיכה שלטונית ולאלימות.

פסולת אנושית כמוהו צריך להיות מזמן מאחורי סורג ובריח. pic.twitter.com/0SaCyh96KN — ניסים ואטוריNissim Vaturi🇮🇱 (@nissimv) June 11, 2023

The Likud party issued a harsh statement against Barak, mentioning his association with Jeffery Epstein: “Barak’s severe words of incitement won’t help his actions in Epstein’s closed rooms to be forgotten…this is the man who purports to be the moral beacon of the left.”

Journalist Berale Crombie commented that when Shai Malka [a former right-wing politician] called to block the streets prior to the Disengagement from Gaza, he was arrested.

“How is it that Ehud Barak who called for civil disobedience hasn’t even been summoned for questioning?” he questioned. “And how is it that Brothers in Arms, who call for blocking the streets, don’t even receive a police warning?”

Likud activist Boris Aplichuk wrote: “As long as Barak walks around a free man – it’s proof that the law enforcement system is complicit in the sedition led by corrupt tycoons. The police leadership is either complicit, or scared. The silence of the Attorney-General and State Prosecutor places them in the ranks of coup conspirators. The Israeli government will have to make difficult decisions because it is simply left with no choice.”

One social media user posted a video of Barak inciting against Netanyahu and claiming the “destruction of democracy” in 2019 – long before the judicial reform plan was even on the table. “We will have to stand in the streets, a million people, a million citizens,” Barak said at the time. “I promise you to be among them and simply stop the destruction of democracy with our bodies.”

Watch Barak speaking at the protest in Haifa:

Barak also called for a civil rebellion in an interview with Channel 12 News:

Barak calling for civil rebellion in 2019:

