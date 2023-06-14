WHY SO SCARED? Haaretz Bans Reporters From Right-Wing Show





Despite the left-wing chants of “democracy” during protests against the Netanyahu government, their actions belie their slogans as they do everything they can to silence right-wing politicians and views.

A lack of willingness to engage in respectful dialogue is often used to cover up fear, anger, and lack of clarity. A recent confirmation of this appeared in a Walla report that the left-wing rag Haaretz banned their journalists from appearing on the increasingly popular right-wing Channel 14.

The report was confirmed by Haaretz’s chief editor Aluf Benn.

The far-left Haaretz pundit Gideon Levy who was scheduled to appear on a recent showing of Channel 14′s “The Patriots” notified the channel that he is canceling his appearance.

The Patriots is 14‘s most popular show, featuring a panel of journalists and activists who are not afraid to host people from all stripes of the political spectrum. Haaretz police reporter Josh Breiner, who has appeared many times on show recently wrote on Twitter that he is “taking a break” from The Patriots despite the fun he had, the great people there, and the importance he attributes to expressing his opinions “during these times.”

Breiner wrote: “After four years, dozens of programs, and one torn shirt, I decided to take a break from The Patriots. Many thanks to Yinon [Magal, the show’s host], Chagai, the wonderful editor, the panelists and viewers – those who liked me and those who didn’t. I saw the importance of voicing my views davka at 14 and davka during these times. All in all it was fun. Believe it or not, there are also great people there. Love.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)