TEFILLA OR POLITICS? Jerusalem City Council Members Join WoW For Political Protest At The Kosel





Left-wing candidates for the Jerusalem City Council joined the Women of the Wall group on Tuesday morning, Rosh Chodesh Tamuz, in a provocative political protest against the government at the Kosel and a campaign event for the upcoming Jerusalem City Council elections in October.

Labor MK and Reform Rabbi Gilad Kariv also used his parliamentary immunity to bring a Sefer Torah into the Kosel plaza, which is a violation of Israeli law.

The protest was attended by Deputy Mayor of Jerusalem Yossi Havilio, Jerusalem City Council and Meretz member Laura Wharton, Vice Chairman of the World Zionist Organization Yizhar Hess (as a representative of the Conservative movement), and Chairman of the Jerusalem Labor Party and a candidate for City Council Eran Ben-Yehuda.

The above protesters signed a statement: “We express our commitment to promote religious freedom at the Kosel plaza with all the tools at our disposal if we are elected to office as members of the Jerusalem City Council.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)