Bipartisan Letter To Biden: “Don’t Agree To Iran Pact That Harms US Interests”





Amid reports that the Biden administration will imminently reach a US-Iran “understanding,” a bipartisan group of 26 senators wrote a letter to President Joe Biden slamming him for placating the enemy rather than protecting US interests, the Jewish Insider reported.

“Congress stands united behind the long-held bipartisan position that Iran must never be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon,” the letter states. “It is crucial for your administration to remain aligned with Congressional efforts related to Iran’s nuclear program and not agree to a pact that fails to achieve our nation’s critical interests. We urge you to take meaningful steps to curb Iran’s destabilizing activities and deter the regime from pursuing this nefarious ambition any further.”

The senators urged Biden to increase US deterrence rather than weakening it by easing sanctions.

“It is imperative today that we strengthen our efforts to deter Iran from achieving nuclear weapons capability. We must make Iran understand, in no uncertain terms, that further advances in its nuclear program will be met with unified international action. Iran simply cannot be allowed to advance its nuclear program with impunity and the [People’s Republic of China] cannot be given a pass for accelerating Iran’s destabilizing behavior. We urge you to restore this posture of deterrence and provide leadership to strengthen the resolve of the international community.”

The letter, the initiative of Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) and James Lankford (R-OK), was signed by a number of Democratic senators: Jacky Rosen (D-NV), Gary Peters (D-MI), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Joe Manchin (D-WV), Alex Padilla (D-CA), Maggie Hassan (D-NH), Raphael Warnock (D-GA), Mark Kelly (D-AZ), Ron Wyden (D-OR) and Michael Bennet (D-CO).

The report noted the significance of the fact that Peters, Blumenthal, Hassan, Warnock, Kelly, Wyden and Bennet, who were supportive of the 2015 nuclear deal and even the efforts earlier in Biden’s term to rejoin it, are now adamantly opposed to a similar deal.

The letter was also signed by Republican Sens. Chuck Grassley (R-IA), Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), Susan Collins (R-ME), Mike Crapo (R-ID), John Boozman (R-AR), Bill Cassidy (R-LA), Rick Scott (R-FL), Mike Braun (R-IN), Jerry Moran (R-KS), Pete Ricketts (R-NE), John Kennedy (R-LA), John Hoeven (R-ND), Dan Sullivan (R-AK) as well as Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ).

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)