AGAIN: Hamas Affiliated Terror Group Fires Rockets From Jenin Toward Jewish Yishuv





Arabs in the Jenin area attempted to launch at least two rockets at a Jewish yishuv on Monday morning. The rockets exploded in the air a few seconds after they were launched.

A video of the launches was posted on the Al-Ayyash Brigade Telegram group, which is affiliated with Hamas’ Az-Din Al-Qassam Brigades.

In the video, the Palestinians claim that they attempted to launch at least two Qassam rockets toward Moshav Ram-On in the Gilboa Regional Council.

Later on Monday, the IDF issued a statement saying: “This morning, a rocket was launched from the Jenin area and exploded in Palestinian territory. The rocket did not pose a danger to the yishuvim in the area. ”

“Security forces arrived for searches in the area and the incident is being investigated. There are no casualties.”

A similar video was posted about a month ago and the IDF found what they called a “dummy” rocket launcher in the Arab town of Nazlat Zayd in the Shomron.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)