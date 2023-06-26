Mir Mashgiach HaRav Binyamin Finkel Arrives On Weeklong Visit To Lakewood





Harav Binyamin Finkel shlit”a, mashgiach of the Mir Yeshiva in Yerushalayim, will embark on a short but impactful chizzuk trip to the United States beginning Monday, June 26th, and concluding on Monday, July 3rd.

During his visit, the mashgiach will be dedicating the majority of his time to the Lakewood kehilla, where he will be speaking in various yeshivos, chadarim, and shuls. On Shabbos, the Deal community will have the zchus of hosting him.

The Mashgiach arrived on Monday morning, and Davened Shacharis at the Lutzk Bais Hamedrash, where he was greeted by a massive crowd.

Lakewood Alerts and Yeshiva World News will be providing exclusive and comprehensive coverage of the gadol’s visit. Follow us for full coverage, including schedules, locations, and details pertaining to the renowned mashgiach’s appearances, in what is bound to be an unforgettable week of chizzuk and inspiration.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)