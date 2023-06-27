Anarchists Blare Horns, Set Fires In Residential Area At 5:30 A.M.





A group of leftist anarchists arrived in a residential area of Modiin on Tuesday morning at 5:30 a.m. and made a huge racket outside the home of Justice Minister Yariv Levin, blaring horns, megaphones and drums, burning tires in the middle of the street, and blocking the entrance to the parking lot of the building with barbed wire.

Despite pleas from Levin and his neighbors, the police took an hour and a half to show up. The protesters refused police orders and even surrounded the police car and started confrontations with the officers. In response, the police used tear gas to disperse the crowd and arrested six protesters for violating public order. Even after the arrests, the protesters stormed the police car, blocking it from leaving the street with the detained protesters.

The protest was a well-organized and well-funded violation of public order, with buses arriving at the area from all over the country and a prepared breakfast for the participants.

Right-wing activist Berale Crombie wrote: “The anarchists learned from the Palestinians in Kfar Beta to burn tires next to houses and damage them with the smoke. And here it’s only meters away from the houses! Where are all the environmentalists and defenders of ecology?! Hypocrites.”

Chareidi journalist Aryeh Ehrlich wrote: “The camp that displayed self-righteousness over the Chareidim for using disposables demonstrates authentic and deep concern for climate and air pollution.”

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir stated: “Freedom to protest yes, violence and anarchism no. It is important that the police acted to arrest the anarchists but there is no doubt that if it would have been right-wing riots, they would have arrested dozens and the Attorney-General would have made sure to request that they be detained until the end of the proceedings. Unfortunately, a handful of rioters are paralyzing Israel with the backing of Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)