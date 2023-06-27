Only 3 Rooms Left For Project Mesorah’s 2023 Mission to Poland With Rabbi Paysach Krohn

Sponsored Content





Only 3 Rooms Left For Project Mesorah 2023 Mission to Poland With Rabbi Paysach Krohn.

Ever since it was announced over a month ago, the response to Project Mesorah’s 2023 Mission Trip to Poland with Rabbi Paysach Krohn has been overwhelming. Project Mesorah’s Mission trip is an historic, once in a lifetime opportunity to experience the powerful impact of pre-war Poland; an experience sure to change our entire outlook on the Holocaust and on life. The Mission Trip will take place from July 2nd till July 6th – (Sunday night to Thursday morning). Project Mesorah has put together a memorable trip that will include visits to such hallowed ground as Lublin, Auschwitz, old Krakow and more. Additionally, they will visit the resting places of such Torah leaders as the Noam Elimelech, the Sfas Emes, Reb Chaim of Brisk and many others.

Besides for the spiritually uplifting aspect of the trip, Project Mesorah’s trips are legendary for the way the guest is treated. From high ranking, top of the line hotels to catered meals, the Project Mesorah trip will surely be a memorable milestone in your lifetime, if you are fortunate to attend.

Leading the trip will be the “maggid of our generation” Rabbi Paysach Krohn. Rabbi Krohn is an expert on the history of the war and his inimitable way of interweaving history and story leaves the attendees with a lifetime of inspiration and chizzuk. Due to the overwhelming response, Project Mesorah has arranged for three more rooms on the 2023 Mission Trip to Poland.

To reserve one of the final few spots:

Call: 845-570-1943

or Email: [email protected]