MORE ANTI-CHAREIDI HATE: “Too Bad Hitler Didn’t Finish You Off”





Incitement against Chareidim has grown increasingly worse in recent months, with the latest occurrence in the heart of Jerusalem, only a week and a half after a Chareidi man was accosted by a woman on a bus in Hod HaSharon.

A secular man got on the light rail in Jerusalem on Tuesday evening, sat opposite a Chareidi man, and completely unprovoked and without any prior interaction, told him: “It’s too bad Hitler didn’t finish the job with you.”

Another Chareidi passenger on the light rail, shocked by what he heard, pulled out his phone and asked him to “repeat what you told the man.”

The man began mumbling and cursing him but eventually repeated the sentence.

Chareidi journalist Ariel Elharar published the video, writing: “A Chareidi avreich, a respectable man, was sitting quietly by himself on the light rail in Jerusalem after a busy day. At one of the stations, a hate-filled man sits opposite him, and without any preamble, hurls at him: ‘Chaval that Hitler didn’t finish the job with you.'”

The video went viral, with hundreds commenting on it.

“Many thanks to Lapid and his friends who made the blood of Chareidim hefker,” wrote surfer Yosef Cohen.

Some commented that the man doesn’t look “all there” but unfortunately the mentally ill, who often have less “filters,” simply express societal ills.

