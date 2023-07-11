AGAIN: Jenin Terrorists Launch Rockets, IDF Finds Them Near Jewish Yishuv





Terrorists in the Jenin area posted a video on Monday afternoon claiming that they launched two rockets from the Jenin area toward the Jewish yishuv of Shaked in the northern Shomron.

The IDF later stated that they found two rocket launchers and the remnants of two improvised projectiles near Shaked and that bomb sappers are at the scene.

“The rockets did not pose a threat to civilians,” the IDF stated.

This is the latest in a series of rocket launches by Jenin terrorists, who belong to the Hamas-linked Al-Ayyash Brigade terror group, with their last attempt taking place two weeks ago.

On Sunday, the remnants of an improvised rocket were found by a security guard in the yishuv of Ram-On in northern Israel. Security officials believe that the rocket, which contained no explosives, was one of the rockets launched from Jenin two weeks ago.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)