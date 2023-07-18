TANTRUM DAY: Leftists Block Train Stations At Rush Hour [VIDEOS]





Anarchists who still haven’t accepted that they lost the elections engaged in yet another day of antics and harassment they dubbed the “National Day of Resistance,” with protests held in multiple locations throughout the country. At least 24 protesters were arrested by 5:30 p.m., including one protester who hit a police officer on the head with a flag pole with such force that it broke.

At about 4:30 p.m., protesters began to gather at five central train stations in Haifa, Binyamina, Hertziliya, Tel Aviv and Lod but were blocked from entering the train platforms by the police, who were given strict orders to ensure that train service will not be disrupted. At some stations, clashes broke out between protesters and the police.

In Tel Aviv, some protesters managed to sneak on the platforms and then deliberately held the doors of the trains open in order to delay them.

“The police officers in the field were instructed not to allow people to go down to the train platforms,” a statement from Israel Police earlier on Tuesday said. “This is a clear danger to life and our duties are to protect the safety and security of the citizens. We are again calling on the protesters to act responsibly and obey the instructions of the police officers in the field.”

A message sent by the protest organizers to their supporters said: “Friends, we ask all the protesters on the trains to buy the cheapest ticket, nine shekels, and go in to protest on the platforms. No one is allowed to prevent those who have bought a ticket from entering the platform! It appears that the police, with a lack of authority, are trying to prevent demonstrators from exercising their right to demonstrate at the train stations. That’s why we call on everyone – come!”

Earlier in the day, protesters blocked the entrance to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

Below, Achim B’Neshek protesters are seen in front of the Kiryah, the IDF headquarters in Tel Aviv. Some of the protesters tied themselves to each other with metal pipes in order to block the entrance.

Right-wing media activists held a counterprotest at Kikar HaBima in Tel Aviv.

Right-wing activists also protested outside the home of Ayal Naveh, one of the leaders of Achim L’Neshek, in Hertziliya.

Below, anarchists block traffic on Route 2 near the Ma’agan Michael Kibbutz by placing barrels on the road.

In the north, protesters blocked Route 6 at the Elyakim interchange as well as Highway 531.

In the south, a small group of protesters completely blocked Route 40 near Midreshet Ben-Gurion.

