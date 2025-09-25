2 College Students Charged With Hate Crimes After Throwing Bag Of Pork Into Jewish Frat On Rosh Hashana

Two Syracuse University freshmen face hate crime charges after prosecutors say they targeted Jewish students during Rosh Hashanah by throwing a bag of pork into a fraternity house — an incident officials say was more than just a campus prank.

The confrontation unfolded Tuesday evening at the Zeta Beta Tau fraternity, where students had gathered to celebrate Rosh Hashana. According to university police, one suspect entered the house, hurled a plastic bag filled with pork against a wall, and fled into a waiting vehicle driven by the second suspect. The contents spilled across the floor of the kosher kitchen.

Both 18-year-olds were arrested shortly afterward and charged with burglary as a hate crime and criminal nuisance. Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick said the hate crime enhancement stemmed from the deliberate timing of the incident on one of Judaism’s holiest days.

“This incident is not a foolish college prank and will not be treated as such,” Fitzpatrick said. “It will be treated for what it is: a crime directed against a group of Jewish students enjoying a celebratory dinner and seemingly secure in their residence.”

Syracuse University officials denounced the act. “This is abhorrent, shocking to the conscience and violates our core value of being a place that is truly welcoming to all,” said Allen Groves, the university’s chief student experience officer. He promised disciplinary action alongside the criminal case.

The two students have also been referred to Syracuse’s community standards office, where they could face expulsion or other penalties under the school’s conduct code.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)