Israel to Blast Netanyahu’s UN Speech Into Gaza via Border Loudspeakers

The Prime Minister’s Office announced Friday that Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech to the United Nations General Assembly will be blasted into Gaza through loudspeakers placed along the border — an unusual move that is provoking criticism from the military, families of hostages, and soldier advocacy groups.

In a statement, the PMO said civilian agencies were instructed, “in cooperation with the IDF,” to mount loudspeakers on trucks “on the Israeli side of the Gaza border only,” so as not to expose soldiers to danger. The broadcast, described as part of a “public diplomacy effort,” is set to air at 4 p.m. Israeli time, when Netanyahu is expected to rail against Western recognition of a Palestinian state.

The clarification came after morning reports claimed the IDF had been told to disperse trucks with sound systems inside Gaza itself — an idea that drew internal opposition. According to Channel 12, senior officers argued the plan would endanger troops by sending them into areas vulnerable to Hamas fire. “It’s an insane idea,” one officer told Haaretz. “No one understands what military benefit there is here.” Still, the paper reported, the army is preparing to carry out the directive and sees the initiative as psychological warfare.

Photos shared on social media by Kan’s military correspondent showed loudspeakers mounted on military vehicles, with the 99th Division reportedly preparing to transmit Netanyahu’s speech.

The move ignited immediate backlash from soldier advocacy groups. “How long will you use our sons for your personal campaign?” declared Ima Era, a protest group representing mothers of combat soldiers. “They are not just extras in your war movie frame. The responsibility for their lives is in your hands. You must not give in to this madness.”

Families of hostages also condemned the plan. Lishay Miran-Lavi, whose husband Omri remains in Hamas captivity, challenged Netanyahu directly on social media: “Instead of to Gazans, I’d like you to speak to those who crave a voice of hope — the hostages, and the soldiers.” She pleaded for her message to be relayed to captives: “We have no intention of giving up. Will you agree?”

Anat Angrest, whose son Matan is among those still held in Gaza, accused the prime minister of inflicting “psychological abuse” on the captives. “Every sentence other than ‘I came to the U.S. to sign a deal that will return everyone home’ shatters their hope,” she wrote.

The controversy comes as hostage relatives and survivors gather in New York to protest Netanyahu’s address, demanding a deal to secure the release of 48 people still held in Gaza. Israeli authorities have declared 26 of them dead, including a soldier killed in 2014. The rest were abducted during the Hamas assault on October 7, 2023, which set off the current war.

