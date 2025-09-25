MAILBAG: Is Sending Our Sons To Yeshiva Worth It When Considering The Bad Parts?

I recognize that the title may come across as provocative, but it is a topic that weighs heavily on my heart – particularly during the Yomim Tovim.

Each Sukkos, our shuls receive an influx of Yeshiva bochurim returning home. While it is beautiful to see how many of them have grown into Yarei Shamayim and Baali Middos, there’s a distressing reality that cannot be ignored. A significant number of these young men return home openly smoking – many of them gathered around the entrances of our shuls, creating discomfort and harm for others. Even when asked respectfully to move, some refuse.

I always believed that Yeshivas were sacred institutions, devoted to teaching a proper way of life and the Derech Hatorah. A place where students are taught to emulate Hashem – just as He is compassionate, so too we must be. Yet, smoking is not only a personal vice – it causes direct harm to others, especially those with asthma or other respiratory conditions. The Torah forbids causing pain or damage to others (see Rabbeinu Yonah on Avos 1:1), and yet these Yeshivas seem to impart the exact opposite into their students.

The Gemara goes into great depth how one must guard their life, based on the Pasuk ונשמרתם מאוד לנפשותיכם. Yet these halachos are completely ignored and trampled, when dealing with an action that is a leading cause of premature death – responsible for numerous diseases including heart failure, over sixteen cancers, aortic aneurysm, COPD, emphysema, and stroke. Even those who don’t die early often live lives filled with suffering. It appears as if the Yeshivas feel that they can pick and choose which mitzvos are convenient for them.

I remember other lofty ideals that used to be taught – to be Koveish es Yitzro and to not follow our destructive desires and lusts. And here, Yeshivas are turning a blind eye to those who add damaging addictions and desires that we aren’t even born with (“in order to add to his thirsty passions with additional non-natural sins” – see Ramban Nitzavim). Yet again, it seems that this is okay as long one picked up the addiction in the Yeshiva.

I’ve spoken to several Yeshiva students about this. Many say they plan to quit when they’re older. While this would generally be a the smart move (as the heart will eventually heal as well as half of the lung damage) it is sadly comical to hear this when we see so many Kollel men and other Yeshiva baali batim still smoking. Yet I would ask them, “Let us assume that you do quit, and you live a full and healthy life. What about your “friends” who were influenced by you to smoke, either directly or indirectly. Those who may not quit, who may die young, who may miss their children’s simchas, their daughters’ weddings, or leave behind grieving families? Can anyone say that such behavior brings nachas to Hashem?”

It appears, disturbingly, that some Yeshivas are choosing to overlook these dangers. Can we really teach ואהבת לרעך כמוך while turning a blind eye to self-inflicted and socially harmful addictions that begin in the very halls of Torah?

And to the hanhala of Yeshivas who remain silent or offer only minimal warnings: Are you aware of the pain and long-term consequences caused by this silence? Do you realize that because of your inaction many of your students will lose years of their life and live lives of suffering? Do you realize that some of the more innocent of your students will end up picking up this destructive habit because of you allowing the smokers to continue smoking without repercussion.

Chazal teach us: “כל המרחם על האכזרים סופו להתאכזר על הרחמנים” – those who show misplaced compassion to the cruel, will ultimately become cruel to the compassionate. By tolerating or minimizing smoking, Yeshivas have become apathetic to the future suffering of those who are in your charge to nurture, teach, and care.

When I see these bochurim smoking outside shuls, oblivious to those who suffer from the smoke, I can’t help but wonder: Are yeshivos really a place that our sons can learn Torah? Or are they just there for an academic Judaism, devoid of any real Torah growth? As I watch them smoking I am filled with the thoughts, “Woe to the one who studied Torah, woe to his father who taught him Torah, woe to his teacher who taught him Torah. So-and-so who studied Torah, see how destructive are his deeds, and how ugly are his ways.”

I personally have suffered greatly due to the selfishness of smokers. As a Yeshiva student, I often woke up gasping for breath because students were smoking behind the dormitories. It reached a point where I had to leave the Yeshiva. My brother, an asthmatic, attended a prestigious Yeshiva where his condition was ignored. He suffered in silence because he didn’t want to stand out. This is not how a Torah institution should function.

I’m not writing this letter to vent or to complain. I write it with sincere hope – hope that as we klap al cheit and say “צערנו”, someone might stop and reflect. Maybe he will wake up and decide to take a path that no longer causes pain to others. Maybe this letter can help save even one life. Maybe as a Yeshiva student during Rosh Hashanah or Yom Kippur becomes filled with love for Hashem, they will decide to take a path that will cause nachas to Hashem, a path of mercy and compassion, a path where one guards their life and cares about the lives of others, a path of righteousness and a path of Kiddush Hashem.

Perhaps, a Rebbi or Rosh Yeshiva will understand about the huge chillul Hashem it is when Yeshiva students return home and instead of showing what a Yeshiva can develop they show the negative influences of Yeshivahs. Maybe their eyes will be opened to talk out against this illness and sin. Maybe they will understand that when they remain silent, other students will be influenced and they will end up with decades of suffering.

Let this be a call to awaken our sensitivity and responsibility. Let us work to create an environment where smoking is not normalized, where self-harm and harm to others is not tolerated, and where the Torah world leads with example and conviction.

Imagine a Torah world where smoking is seen as completely unacceptable – a world in which thousands of lives are saved and countless years of suffering are avoided. This vision is within reach. The power to change lies in our hands.

Please, take these words to heart.

Sincerely,

S.K.

