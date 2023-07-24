WATCH: Water Cannons & Smoke Grenades As Anarchists Block Knesset Entrance





While calling for “democracy,” hundreds of anarchists tried to destroy the democratic process by blocking the Knesset entrance on Monday morning in a bid to stop the Knesset’s advancement of the reasonableness bill. A vote to advance the bill began on Monday afternoon.

Police tried to clear the protesters with water cannons but the water streams [no skunk or dyed water that was used against Chareidim] during the current heatwave did nothing to deter them. Additionally, Achim B’Neshek army refusers handcuffed themselves to each other and refused police orders to disperse. The police were forced to physically remove the protesters, which they did with admirable restraint. Dozens were arrested and transferred for questioning.

Fortunately, the coalition had anticipated the issues, and the coalition members, including Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, who was released from the hospital on Monday morning, were able to enter the Knesset via an emergency door from the parking lot of the Finance Ministry, escorted by police officers and security guards.

העימותים מחוץ לכנסת: מפגין נפצע מהמכת"זית, ח"כים נכנסים למשכן בליווי משטרתי pic.twitter.com/b62TIkDS2j — ynet עדכוני (@ynetalerts) July 24, 2023

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)