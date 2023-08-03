WATCH: Mossad Chief Dances At Chareidi Nephew’s Wedding





Mossad head Dovid Barnea attended the chasunah of his Chareidi nephew on Tuesday evening in Modiin Illit.

His nephew is the son of his brother, Reb Zohar Barnea, who became frum when he was 13 and later became a Breslover chassid.

The video below shows him dancing with his brother and the Breslover mashpiah Reb Elimelech Zilbiger, the son-in-law of Hagaon HaRav Yizchok Tuvia Weiss, z’tl.

Reb Barnea and his son were at Meron the year of the disaster and almost lost their lives in the crush. He later said in an interview with the Hebrew Mishpacha that “people around me were being crushed to death but I myself was sort of in a protected side bubble.”

He added that he went to Meron that year at his brother’s request. “His appointment as the head of the Mossad was about to be decided, whether he or another candidate would get the position. He asked if I would go to Meron and daven that he would get the position. I did it gladly.”

