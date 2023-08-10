RIGHT-WING PROTEST: A Delivery For “Esty The Queen” Of The Banana Republic





A tiny group of right-wing Im Tirtzu activists held a protest outside the home of Supreme Court President Esther Hayut on Wednesday morning.

The unique low-cost protest consisted of a feigned delivery of bananas for “Esty the Queen” of the Banana Republic that Israel has turned into, with the Supreme Court holding more power than any democracy throughout the world.

Most recently, Hayut made a decision that the Supreme Court has the power to interfere with Israel’s Basic Laws, an unprecedented view that is disputed by most legal scholars including former Supreme Court president Aharon Barak and former attorney-general Avichai Mandelblit. In fact, Mandelblit said that even if the Supreme Court had the power to strike down a Basic Law, it would destroy Israel’s democracy. Hayut is the first Supreme Court president since the establishment of the State to even debate a Basic Law.

Im Tirtzu is a non-profit organization that works to strengthen Jewish and Zionist values in Israel.

