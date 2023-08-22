Israel Police Opposed To Provocative “Women’s March” In Heart Of Bnei Brak





The leftist protest groups submitted a request last week to hold a “women’s march” in the heart of Bnei Brak this Thursday evening “in protest” of the ostensible discrimination of women in Israel.

Unlike the previous leftist protests in Bnei Brak that took place on the outskirts of the city, the protest leaders are now demanding to hold the protest in central Bnei Brak. Their application to the police outlined a route for a march that would pass through main streets, including Rechov Rabbi Akiva.

Bnei Brak municipality officials and the police believe that the march could cause significant tension between the protesters and the city residents and are not inclined to approve the plan. Instead, they are offering the protest groups various alternative routes. At the same, time, the police and municipality officials are preparing for the possibility that the organizers will appeal to the courts to override the police decision.

“We do not intend to paralyze the city on the busiest day of the week, which could increase friction and lead to casualties,” police officials said. “We are concerned about the safety of the protestors and the residents. We will allow freedom of protest, as always, but not at the cost of public peace – and there is a real concern for its welfare.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)