The Gannenet Who Fell On Her Shift





Chareidi journalist Sivan Rahav-Meir wrote a moving tribute to Batsheva Nigri, H’yd, who was murdered in the Chevron terror attack on Monday.

“The gannenet, Batsheva Nigri, from the yishuv of Beis Chagai, was murdered yesterday in a terror attack in front of her daughter,” Rahav-Meir wrote. “And just as there are bereaved parents or bereaved siblings, there are l’havdil, bereaved gan children who won’t start the school year with their gannenet.”

“And indeed she fell on her shift. As is known, gannenot don’t have much time off these days. Batsheva was on the way to prepare her gan for the first day.”

“And again we received a reminder of how many hidden wonderful figures live among us. In the hespdeim yesterday evening, a picture emerged of someone who had her share of sorrows in life but was full of simcha. They called her Batsheva because her parents waited seven years until she was born. She herself also waited years for her own children and then she and her husband took in two foster children.”

“She was a warm and lively gannenet like you can see in the picture. Parents wanted their children enrolled in her gan. The children would maintain a connection with her for years afterward.”

“תָּמִים תִּהְיֶה עִם ה’ אֱלֹהֶיךָ” – they quoted about her the passuk that we read this Shabbos in the Parsha. Temimus is sheleimus.”

