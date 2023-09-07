NEIS GADOL: Huge Meat Cleaver Missed Victim’s Spinal Cord By Millimeters





A police investigation of the stabbing attack at Sha’ar Yafo revealed that a major disaster was averted on Wednesday afternoon.

A 17-year-old resident of east Jerusalem got off the bus near Sha’ar Yafo at 3:20 p.m. and walked up the steps to the promenade, armed with a huge meat cleaver.

He then pulled out the knife and pounced on a middle-aged man, stabbing him over and over. The victim was evacuated to the hospital in serious condition but B’Chasdei Hashem is now in moderate condition as the stab wounds missed his spinal cord by millimeters. The terrorist stabbed one more victim, a 17-year-old tourist, but only lightly injured him. One witness to the incident was treated for shock.

Civilian security guards and police officers quickly arrested the terrorist and he was transferred for questioning.

