TERROR IN JERUSALEM: 2 Injured, 1 Seriously, In Stabbing Attack Near Sha’ar Yafo

An Israeli man was seriously injured in a stabbing attack near Sha’ar Yafo in Jerusalem on Wednesday afternoon and a second man was lightly injured.
The attack was carried out with a butcher’s knife.
MDA paramedics provided emergency medical aid at the scene to the victims and evacuated them to Hadassah Har Hatzofim Hospital for further treatment.
The terrorist, a 17-year-old resident of east Jerusalem, was caught and arrested by a police officer who was nearby and chased after him following the attack.
(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)
Don’t arrest; behead on the spot
Before ראש-השנה let’s once & for all finally comply with the directives of the venerated Moreinu HoRav מאיר Kahane זצקללה”ה הי”ד and boot every single Arab out of Israel once & for all, and get this assignment behind us by the time we enter תשפ”ד הבא עלינו לטובה