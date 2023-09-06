TERROR IN JERUSALEM: 2 Injured, 1 Seriously, In Stabbing Attack Near Sha’ar Yafo





An Israeli man was seriously injured in a stabbing attack near Sha’ar Yafo in Jerusalem on Wednesday afternoon and a second man was lightly injured.

The attack was carried out with a butcher’s knife.

MDA paramedics provided emergency medical aid at the scene to the victims and evacuated them to Hadassah Har Hatzofim Hospital for further treatment.

The terrorist, a 17-year-old resident of east Jerusalem, was caught and arrested by a police officer who was nearby and chased after him following the attack.

