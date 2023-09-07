THEY ALL KNOW IT: Kamala Harris Says She “May Have to Take Over” As President





Vice President Kamala Harris, during an overseas trip to Jakarta, Indonesia, said she is ready to assume the role of President should the need arise. The topic of presidential succession and her readiness was brought up during a press conference, highlighting concerns about President Joe Biden’s age, who will turn 81 in November.

When questioned about her preparedness for the presidency, Harris responded affirmatively, saying, “Yes.” She went on to acknowledge that every vice president understands their responsibility in potentially taking over the presidency when they take the oath of office.

The question about the vice president’s readiness came after she initially tried to deflect inquiries regarding President Biden’s age by pointing to his legislative accomplishments.

Harris’s comments come in the context of heightened concerns about Biden’s age and potential scenarios of succession, as he is already the oldest-ever president. Historically, eight out of the 45 men who have served as president died in office, either due to assassination or natural causes.

Despite Biden’s age, politicians in Washington have typically refrained from discussing hypotheticals about the death or incapacity of elderly figures due to concerns about criticism and insensitivity.

Harris currently faces lower favorability ratings than President Biden, according to recent polls. While Biden seeks a second term in the next year’s election, he would be 86 years old upon leaving office. Reports have suggested tensions between the President and the Vice President, with Biden viewing her as a “work in progress” and concerns about her ability to handle significant tasks.

Harris, who made history as the first female and second non-white vice president, was chosen as Biden’s running mate in 2020 despite their acrimonious primary battle, during which she criticized him for opposing federally mandated desegregation through busing. These tensions extended to the first lady, Jill Biden, who reportedly expressed her anger about the exchange.

If President Biden does not seek re-election in 2024, it is expected that Harris’s vulnerability could lead to a contested Democratic primary, with potential challengers such as California Governor Gavin Newsom. The Republican primary field is currently dominated by former President Donald Trump, who polls show would beat Harris in a hypothetical matchup.

