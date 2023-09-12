Israel Police Commanders Visit Bnei Brak Ahead Of Yamim Noraim





Tel Aviv District Commander Amar Peretz and the staff of the Dan Region Command visited the city of Bnei Brak on Sunday ahead of the Yamim Noraim.

The officers visited the homes of local Rabbanim and Roshei Yeshivos, including HaGaon HaRav Yitzchak Issac Landau, HaGaon HaRav Massoud Ben-Shimon, HaGaon HaRav Meir Tzvi Bergman and HaGaon HaRav Meir Mazuz, as well as the home of the Modzhitz Rebbe.

They toured Ponevezh Yeshivah and the “רש”י/ר”ת” Tefillin Institute, where they received an overview of tefillin production and testing. They concluded the tour with a visit to the Siferi Torah division of Malchus Waxberger.

