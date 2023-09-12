PATHOLOGICAL: Biden Lies About Going To Ground Zero The Day After 9/11





President Joe Biden commemorated the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks Monday at a military base in Anchorage, Alaska, during which he recalled “looking at the building” as he stood at Ground Zero the next day. The problem? He was in Washington, D.C. on 9/12/01, not New York City.

“I join you on this solemn day to renew our sacred vow, ‘never forget,” Biden said.

“I remember standing [at Ground Zero] the next day and looking at the building. I felt like I was looking through the gates of hell.”

The Senate was in session on 9/12/01, and Joe Biden voted at 1:45 pm on a resolution condemning the attacks after speaking on the floor. He wasn’t in New York; just tack this statement on his growing mountain of lies.

Separately, but also notable, is the fact that Joe Biden is now the first US president not to attend a memorial at one of the attack sites on a 9/11 anniversary.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)