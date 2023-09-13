Terror In Israel: Two Israelis Injured In Drive-By Shooting Near Huwara





Two Israelis were injured in a shooting attack at an intersection on Route 60 near Huwara on Tuesday evening.

The terrorists shot at an Israeli car from their passing vehicle and then fled the scene.

The victims were lightly injured on their heads from shattered glass and b’chasdei Hashem did not suffer any direct hits from the bullets. They were treated at the scene by MDA paramedics and evacuated in a mobile intensive unit to Beilson Hospital in Petach Tikvah.

IDF forces launched a manhunt after the terrorists.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)