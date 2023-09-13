Israeli Health Ministry Issues Mask Advisory Ahead of Yomim Tovim





In response to a concerning surge in COVID-19 infections and the emergence of new variants, the Israeli Health Ministry has issued an advisory urging vulnerable individuals and those keen on reducing their risk to wear masks when attending crowded indoor gatherings. The announcement comes as the country braces for the Yomim Tovim, with health officials closely monitoring a moderate increase in hospitalizations.

In an official statement, the Health Ministry emphasized the importance of taking proactive measures to curb the spread of the virus, especially in enclosed spaces with large crowds. The advisory underscores the significance of mask-wearing as a fundamental tool in reducing the risk of infection.

“Ahead of the holiday season and in light of the escalating infections, the Health Ministry strongly recommends that individuals belonging to vulnerable groups and those interested in minimizing their exposure to the virus should wear masks when inside closed areas hosting significant gatherings,” the statement read.

Furthermore, the ministry emphasized the necessity of mask usage when interacting with individuals who are part of “high-risk groups”.

