Peleg Yerushalmi Holds Protests In Three Cities Over Arrest Of Bochur [VIDEO ROUNDUP]





The Peleg Yerushalmi (Eitz) sector held protests in three cites on Wednesday evening over the arrest of a yeshivah bochur from Ponevezh due to draft dodging.

Following the arrest, Peleg Yerushalmi issued an announcement that it will be holding protests in three cities.

“In light of the criminal arrest of the prisoner of the Torah world, Rabbeinu Maran HaGaon Harav Asher Deitsch has instructed us to go out and protest and make noise around the world about the arrest of a talmid yeshivah who did not show up at the conscription office as a protest against the conscription law.”

“The protests are planned for today at 4:30 p.m. in three central locations: Jerusalem, Bnei Brak, and Rosh Pina, and are later expected to expand to additional locations.”

The announcement continued by saying the “legal department of the Committee for the Salvation of the Torah World stated: “The protests will be thoroughly documented. We will not be silent regarding discrimination between blood and blood and will respond accordingly if we encounter police treatment that wouldn’t have occurred at Kaplan [street in Tel Aviv].”

Following the start of the protests, a statement from Israel Police said: “A short while ago, public disturbances of order began during a protest at the Sarei Yisrael-Nordau intersection in Jerusalem, during which the intersection and light rail were blocked to traffic.”

“Local police forces are working to maintain public order and traffic police are directing drivers in the area to alternative routes.”

Protests took place simultaneously in Bnei Brak and Rosh Pina.

