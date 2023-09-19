Israeli Radio Host: “Chareidim Are A Cancer Of Israeli Society”





Radio broadcaster Ron Koffman on Tuesday morning engaged in shameless incitement against the Chareidi sector, calling them a “cancer” of the Israeli public.

Koffman said during a live broadcast on Radio 103FM: “The place needs to be cleaned out from the inside – the Eichlers – 13% of the public is a cancer to Israeli society.”

Koffman’s words created an immediate uproar. Kol Chai journalist Avi Mimran tweeted: “We need to ‘clean’ 13% of the society? Ron, how – gas chambers? Extermination? Transfer?”

Shas MK Uriel Busso responded: “We’ll continue to take care of your grandson who is studying in a Chabad gan so he’ll receive the best.” Busso was referring to the fact that last month, Koffman made a surprising announcement on the radio – that his grandson is enrolled in the “best gan in Tel Aviv” – the Chabad gan, adding that the gan has a waiting list of 460 children.

The right-wing B’Tzalmo human rights organization wrote a letter to the Public Inquiries Commissioner of the Second Authority for Television and Radio, David Regev, with a demand to immediately begin the process of suspending Koffman.

The head of the organization, Shay Glick, stated: “I have no words to even express the shock that a broadcaster in the State of Israel, the Jewish State, dares to call his brothers the worst word in the arsenal of words, “cancer.”

“The word cancer means a foreign plant that enters the body and consumes it. Honorable Chareidi citizens of Israel are an inseparable part of Israeli society. It’s unfathomable for a broadcaster to stand up and open his mouth against Israeli citizens just because they’re Chareidi.”

“But I’ll say more than that. Mr. Ron Koffman is invited to come and visit the cancer wards throughout the country where he will certainly discover crowds of the Chareidi public – not as cancer patients but as members of organizations that help Jewish and Arab cancer patients – religious and secular.”

“This man must be suspended immediately, the Authority should initiate a disciplinary process against him, and I hope that during his suspension, he’ll spend some time in the cancer wards in hospitals. He will see how many Chareidi volunteers there are and realize for himself how wrong he was. He should apologize and start volunteering in these organizations.”

Following Glick’s request, Public Commissioner Regev stated that the Public Inquiries Commission opened an inquiry into the complaint and contacted the station to receive its response.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)