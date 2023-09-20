WATCH: IDF Reveals “The Barak” – The Tank Of The Future With Al Capabilities





Israel’s Defense Ministry and the IDF on Tuesday revealed the Barak tank, Israel’s 5th generation Merkava battle tank, after an over-five year process of development and production.

The Barak battle tank is considered to be the most advanced in the world, with advanced technological capabilities, including Al-based intelligence capabilities.

The Barak tank commander will wear an “IronVision” high-tech helmet that generates real-time images of the tank’s surroundings.

“The system will allow 360-degree scanning by moving the head and locating targets in real-time with the help of artificial intelligence capabilities,” the Defense Ministry stated.

The first models have been delivered to the 52nd Armored Battalion of the 401st Brigade.

“How symbolic that in the days when we mark the 50th anniversary of the Yom Kippur War, we receive additional proof of the relevance and power of the tank as as a fundamental and decisive factor in land maneuvering,” Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)