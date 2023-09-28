Prepping For Chol Hamoed: Bridge, New Exit Built At HaGaon HaRav Landau’s Home





Preparations were made in recent weeks for the arrival of the thousands of people who are expected to visit the sukkah of HaGan HaRav Dov Landau in Bnei Brak on Chol Hamoed.

In the wake of the petiros of HaGaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky, zt’l and HaGaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein, z’tl, there is expected to be a larger crowd than usual this year so preparations were made to minimize the risks of overcrowding.

The Rosh Yeshivah’s sukkah was expanded and in recent weeks, engineers worked on a plan to construct a bridge and another exit.

