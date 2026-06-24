IRAN CRACKDOWN: More Than 3,000 Arrested on Allegations of Cooperation With Israel

Iranian authorities say more than 3,000 people have been arrested in recent months on allegations of cooperating with Israel, as the regime intensifies a sweeping crackdown on suspected spies, dissidents, and political opponents amid ongoing security tensions.

According to Iranian judiciary spokesman Asghar Jahangir, 684 of the detainees are suspected of carrying out what authorities described as “operational activities” on behalf of Israel. Another 1,258 individuals have been accused of spreading anti-regime propaganda. Iranian officials said 1,061 indictments have already been filed.

The arrests have been accompanied by widespread property seizures. Last week, authorities announced the confiscation of assets belonging to 100 individuals in Isfahan Province who were accused of collaborating with Israel.

The wave of arrests comes as Tehran continues a broader campaign against opposition figures and government critics. Iranian officials claim many of those detained assisted activities allegedly carried out by Israel and the United States during Operation Rising Lion.

During recent tensions, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps accused Israel and the United States of attempting to destabilize Iran through espionage networks and local collaborators.

The latest figures follow earlier reports that tens of thousands of people have been detained, summoned, or investigated across Iran this year. Iranian judicial officials previously stated that approximately 11,000 individuals had been summoned for legal proceedings, with nearly 9,000 already charged or referred to the courts. Many face serious allegations, including espionage and cooperation with foreign enemies.

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