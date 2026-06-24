POSTWAR GAZA STALEMATE: International Reconstruction Effort Meets In Cyprus To ‘Recalibrate’ Strategy

Representatives from the various bodies overseeing postwar Gaza reconstruction are set to gather at a resort in Cyprus next week as the U.S.-led Board of Peace looks to recalibrate its efforts after six months of limited progress, according to a report by the TOI.

The meeting will bring together representatives of the Board of Peace, the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG) — a panel of Palestinian technocrats tasked with replacing Hamas in governing the Strip — and the Office of the High Representative, which coordinates between the various bodies involved in the initiative.

Officials involved in the process described the gathering as an opportunity to “reset” and get all parties on the same page after months of stalled progress. While the Board of Peace initially received broad international backing and a degree of support from both Israel and Hamas, momentum has slowed as attention shifted to the Iran war and negotiations over Hamas disarmament remain deadlocked.

The ongoing impasse has left major reconstruction plans largely frozen. Despite a donor conference in Washington that secured $17 billion in pledges, only a small portion of the funds has reportedly been transferred. Meanwhile, the NCAG has yet to enter Gaza and has remained based in Cairo since its creation in January.

Board of Peace officials insist the initiative remains on track, pointing to ongoing planning efforts and the issuance of more than a dozen requests for proposals covering rubble removal, tunnel destruction, temporary housing, hospitals, schools, police facilities, and infrastructure for an International Stabilization Force.

The report states that recruitment for a future Gaza police force is underway and that discussions regarding permanent housing projects have already begun. However, several officials acknowledged that many of the key components of the plan remain tied to unresolved negotiations over Hamas disarmament and broader political developments in the region.

A Board of Peace official told the publication that while progress has been slower than many expected, preparations for Gaza’s reconstruction continue and several major projects could begin moving forward in the coming months.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)