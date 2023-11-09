Protect a Community or Yishuv





by Rabbi Yair Hoffman

Boruch Hashem, many in Klal Yisroel have been supporting the needs of soldiers defending Eretz Yisroel against attacks and those looking for the kidnapped victims in Gaza. Hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of ceramic bullet proof vests, helmets, tefillin, tzitzis, backpacks, combat boots, drones and so many needed items have been sent.

However, the safety situation of numerous communities and Yishuvim in the heartland of Eretz Yisroel also concerns many. Many of the men from these Yishuvim are either in Gaza, the south of Israel or on the Lebanon border. And the terrible events of October 7th, highlight the need to upgrade the security plan of each community and Yishuv. These communities do not have adequate local law enforcement within a reasonable distance, nor IDF protection.

These communities need thermal cameras for every open area. The cameras can detect a person for more than a kilometer and can be zoomed in as needed. They also need communication devices, drones, training, first aid beds, first aid kits, and so much more.

This is an issue of Pikuach Nefesh as well. But even aside from this, it will help relieve the stress and anxiety of many people living in Eretz Yisroel.

B’Ezras Hashem a program is being launched entitled “Adopt-a-Yishuv or Community: And Help Upgrade Their Security.”

The plan that is to have shuls in the United States adopt a Yishuv and raise money for their adopted Yishuv. They are reaching out to shuls across the United States with a list of communities and Yishuvim that would like to be adopted to help upgrade their security needs. The Rabbi and/or president of each shul will choose from a list of communities and Yishuvim to adopt and will form a team within their shul.

The program will be overseen by Rabbi Yair Hoffman and Mr. Kobi Cohen in Eretz Yisroel. Mr. Cohen trains Shabak in security matters. The program thus far has the endorsement of Rav Eitan Feiner shlita, Rav Yaakov Feitman, shlita and Rav Shmuel Fuerst shlita.

Rabbi Pesach Lerner, the head of Eretz HaKodesh, will open up unique accounts for each of the communities and Yishuvim that will be adopted and credit the security team in each of communities and Yishuvim.

The Adopt-a-Yishuv or Community program suggests that each security team make 2 lists: 1] The most necessary items that they need for the first $15,000 raised. 2] Their needs for the next $35,000 to be raised.

Please speak to the Rav or president of your shul to reach out by email to [email protected] to indicate that your shul is interested in adopting a community. Once again, this is a program designed to make connections to adopt communities and Yishuvim to upgrade their security.

May Hashem bring us Yeshuos and Nechamos soon,

Rabbi Yair Hoffman