Rav Shraga Feivel Cohen zt”l on the First Yahrtzeit





by Rabbi Yair Hoffman

Last night, at Ateres Esther in Lakewood, Rav Binyomin Cohen shlita, delivered a shiur l’zecher nishmas his illustrious father’s first Yahrtzeit – Rav Feivel Cohen zatzal. There were over 100 yungeleit in attendance of the shiur. Rav Binyomin Cohen is an outstanding Talmid Chochom who is already a Gadol B’Yisroel. The many volumes of his seforim Chelkas Binyomim have become the go-to sefer on every topic that he covers, both in clarity as well as in depth and profundity.

Rav Elyashiv zt”l held of Rav Feivel zatzal in the highest regard.

The shiur delivered was explaining a Rashi in the halachos of Rabbinic Ribbis.

Rav Binyomin shlita ended with an aggadata about the Kaddish recited at a siyum. His father used to ask why this kaddish is only recited on two occasions : once by a siyum and once at a burial. What is the connection between both of these unique venues?

The Levush asks why there are two brachos on the learning of Torah. He explains that one is a bracha acharona and one is a bracha acharona. The V’ha’arev nah is a bracha acharona on the previous day’s Torah.

The Vilna Gaon in his comments to Chabakuk on the pasuk. O Hashem, I heard a report of You; I feared, Hashem, Your deed. In the midst of the years, revive it; in the midst of the years, let it be known. In anger You shall remember to have mercy. The Gra explains that this pasuk refers to a siyum. [Unfortunately, I was unable to catch the entire pshat that he relayed.]

The Shmaitsah (Os Pay) relates in his introduction to the sefer an explanation of the Gemorah’s phrase “HaOmer Ain Techias HaMaisim min haTorah” not only refers to one who denies the validity of the revival of the dead, but also to one who denies that revival of the dead is dependent upon Torah study. His father answered that by the Kevurah the reference is to the Techias HaMaisim that comes about only on account of Divrei Torah, and the same kaddish is recited at a Siyum to ensure that the Torah will endure forever with you is similar to a form of Techias HaMaisim on this account.

The loss of Rav Feivel zt”l to Klal Yisroel is enomous, but we can be comforted by the fact that he left remarkable seforim as well as a remarkable mechaber seforim as well in his son,yblc”tv’a.

