America vs. Eretz Yisroel Regarding the Tefach

By Rabbi Yair Hoffman

What follows will probably be a rather controversial topic. The author invites comments because it may make for some serious differences in halachic observance. One such difference involves the many details in the Mitzvah of Sukkah.

This article can be divided into three parts. The first part of this article is a social behavior observation that few people will find controversial. It involves whose view is followed.

Part I

ERETZ YISROEL OBSERVANCE

Generally speaking, Torah observant Jews living in Eretz Yisroel observe one of three Tefach measurements:

1] Rav Chaim Na’eh zt”l 8.0 centimeters or 3.15 inches

2] The Chazon Ish zt”l 9.6 centimeters or 3.78 inches

3] A Combination 8.0 CM and 9.6 CM whichever is more stringent for each halachic topic.

Very few Torah observant Jews living there, give significant weight to the view of Rav Moshe Feinstein zt”l that the tefach is 3.54 inches or 9 centimeters.

AMERICAN OBSERVANCE

Many Torah observant Jews living in America considered Rav Moshe Feinstein zt”l as the Posaik of America. As such, these different communities gave more weight to the view of Rav Feinstein than that of the two other Poskim. Of course, many communities also employed some sort of combination – mostly Rav Moshe and Rav Na’eh – whichever is more stringent for each halachic topic, or even all three views whichever is more stringent for each halachic topic.

Part II

Do we assume that the general population of Jews living in the time of the first Bais HaMikdash observed halacha? Most specifically, do we assume this to be true in terms of Tumah and Tahara? I would like to assume that most Torah observant Jews in both America and Eretz Yisroel would agree to that supposition.

Next – Do we assume that the general population of Jews living in the time of the first Bais HaMikdash liked to save money? Let’s assume that they did. Most of us put away the milk container back into the refrigerator after we make our coffee in order to avoid bacterial contamination of the milk.

Although there are debates between the Rambam and the Rash (not the Rosh) as to the nature of impurity when dealing with an opening less than a Tefach – the vast majority of commentaries understand that when the opening of a storage vessel is less than a tefach in width and length and thus circumference – the impurity is either prevented or limited in some way.

It seems pretty clear that if the opening of the containers were larger than that of a Tefach – it would subject the contents of the containers to the dangers of becoming Tameh – spiritual contamination.

Part III – The Archaeology

A number of years ago, archaeologists measured the circumference of various ceramic containers during the time of Dovid HaMelech. They discovered that all of them – without exception – had openings between 3.48 and 3.53496 inches. See https://huji.org.ar/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/Karasik-et-al-2020.pdf.

This discovery is uncanny. The top figure is exactly that which Rav Moshe Feinstein zatzal says!

Why this may be controversial is that some may argue that archaeology has no place in terms of the determination of halacha. Others of course argue with this idea – including some major Poskim of the last generation. Another issue is whether the researchers have ne’emanus in this area.

Part IV – the Conclusion

If we accept the archaeological findings – it seems clear that the most precise measurement for the Tefach is that of Rav Moshe Feinstein zatzal. That would mean, for example, that if someone wanted to sleep in a Sukkah under a table the table height should be under 35 inches. The Rav Chaim Na’eh measurement is too stringent and the Chazon Ish measurement would be halachically invalid. A number of years ago, I spoke to a number of America’s Poskim to ask whether we should push the view of Rav Moshe zatzal’s shiur Tefach in America – since he was considered by so many as America’s foremost Posaik. Most of them responded affirmatively. Perhaps we should push this view in Eretz Yisroel as well.

The author can be reached at [email protected]