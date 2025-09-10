Masores Bais Yaakov Becomes First Brooklyn School to Join B’Sefer Chayim’s Life Insurance Initiative

B’Sefer Chayim, a new and fast-growing organization dedicated to raising awareness about the need for parents to obtain life insurance for themselves, has announced a landmark partnership with Brooklyn girls school Masores Bais Yaakov. The initiative seeks to help ensure that families are not left financially destitute in the event of a tragic loss.

B’Sefer Chayim does not sell insurance, nor is it affiliated with any agency, broker, or company. Its sole purpose is to raise awareness, offer guided information, and help families protect their children should the unthinkable occur.

The effort is the brainchild of Shmulie Hartstein, who launched B’Sefer Chayim after witnessing firsthand how unprepared many young families are for the unthinkable – and the results. Rather than simply urging parents to purchase life insurance, B’Sefer Chayim goes a step further, offering clear, tailored guidance on what policies best protect surviving spouses and children. With the backing of rabbanim and askanim, the organization is bringing this message directly to the institutions that can make a huge difference: the schools.

“There’s no financial ask,” Shmulie Hartstein explains. “We aren’t asking for money. We’re asking schools to use their platform for something that could save families from collapse.”

Why schools? Because schools are uniquely positioned to reach parents at precisely the right time—when they are still young, insurable, and healthy. The best—and most affordable—life insurance policies are available when people are in their 20s and 30s, yet that is often when the issue is least discussed. Schools, where most parents fall into that age range, are ideal for bringing up this crucial conversation.

B’Sefer Chayim provides schools with ready-to-use educational materials, messaging templates, and tailored guidance, without any paperwork or bureaucracy. With just a single click – and without spending a dollar – school deans and administrators can endorse the message and share B’Sefer Chayim’s recommendations with their parent body.

If a school chooses not to partner directly, the ask of schools remains: urge your parent body to secure life insurance. The ripple effects of inaction are too devastating to ignore.

“Too many parents think they have time,” says Hartstein. “They put it off. Then a health issue arises, or a tragedy strikes—and the window is gone. Schools can change that outcome.” Why is this any different than voting? If schools can ask parents to vote why can’t they ask parents to have life insurance?

The newly formed partnership with Masores Bais Yaakov marks the first Brooklyn school to sign on, joining a growing list of schools that includes Yeshiva of Spring Valley in Monsey, Yeshiva Of South Shore in the 5 Towns and Bnos Esther Malka in Lakewood, with additional schools joining in Brooklyn, Lakewood and the 5 Towns. “How can we get other schools to join this wonderful initiative? ” asked Reb Yehuda Gelman who has been very helpful and extremely supportive with B’sefer Chayim since it’s inception assisting in many different ways.

The importance of the initiative has drawn enthusiastic rabbinic endorsement. The first to sign a letter of support was Rabbi Yaakov Bender, Rosh Yeshiva of Darchei Torah. He was quickly joined by other leading rabbanim including Rav Elya Brudny, Rav Yisroel Reisman, Rav Chaim Schabes, Rabbi David Ozeirey and a growing number of rabbanim across communities and kehillos including the Syrian community.

Schools or administrators interested in participating or requesting materials can reach out to B’Sefer Chayim directly at [email protected]