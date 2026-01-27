Why Companies Choose Jewish Ad Group (JAG) for High-Intent Lead Growth

When Archwest Capital, a fast-moving real estate lender with 25+ years of experience in real estate finance, partnered with David Altshuler and Jewish Ad Group (JAG), the objective was clear and ambitious: generate high-quality borrower leads — fast.

What happened next surpassed expectations.

This wasn’t a slow rollout or an experimental test. It was a precision-built, rapid-deployment lead engine, designed and executed by JAG to deliver immediate impact for a lender that has already:

$10B+ in managed assets

$5B+ in loans financed

Over two decades of proven real estate finance expertise

How JAG Turned Attention Into Leads — Fast

JAG didn’t simply drive traffic — we engineered demand.

From messaging and creative to targeting and placements, every element of the campaign was built to reach motivated borrowers at the exact moment they were ready to act. By identifying where Archwest Capital’s ideal prospects were already engaged and launching across premium channels, we optimized in real time and scaled what worked — instantly.

The response was immediate.

Leads began flowing in within days.

Qualified prospects. Real conversations. Real deal potential.

In a compressed time frame, Archwest Capital saw a surge of inbound interest — reinforcing that when a highly experienced lender is paired with the right marketing execution, momentum builds fast.

Justin Early, Sales Representative at Archwest Capital, shared:

“Working with JAG was a game-changer. David and his team understood exactly who we needed to reach and how to reach them. The leads came in quickly and were genuinely high quality. It was efficient, professional, and results-driven from day one.”

Built on Strategy. Driven by Results.

The success of this campaign wasn’t accidental.

It was the product of clear strategy, fast execution, and a team obsessed with measurable results. When every moving piece is aligned, outcomes follow.

And here’s the best part:

This is what JAG does. Period.

More Than Nonprofits — Built for Brands That Want Growth

While JAG is well known for powering major nonprofit campaigns, we also work extensively with companies, brands, and organizations across industries — including real estate, finance, and professional services.

Our services include:

Full branding & rebranding

Graphic design & creative development

Campaign strategy and execution

High-intent lead generation

Digital advertising across premium platforms

Tracking, optimization, and performance reporting

If your organization needs to build a brand, launch something big, or generate demand quickly — this is our expertise. And we deliver.

💬 A Message from David Altshuler , CEO, Jewish Ad Group

“This campaign was a great example of what happens when strong creative, smart targeting, and clear strategy come together. With Archwest Capital, the goal was speed and quality — and the results spoke for themselves. At Jewish Ad Group, our mission is simple: to give every organization — nonprofit or for-profit — the tools, design, and marketing power they need to grow. Helping clients generate momentum in a short time frame is exactly why we do what we do.”

If you’re looking to grow your organization — whether through smarter strategy, better creative, or high-impact marketing — feel free to reach out directly. I’m always happy to share ideas, offer guidance, or help build a campaign that actually delivers results.

