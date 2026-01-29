HaGaon HaRav Isamar Garbuz, Shlita Issues Letter Urging Participation in Amud HaYomi For Perek Arvei Pesachim

Sometimes opportunity calls and the only thing that a person should do is grab the opportunity while it is still possible. The message that leading Gedolei Yisrael have issued in advance of the start of Perek Arvei Pesachim in the Dirshu Amud HaYomi program is too chap arein, to join now so as to upgrade your learning to new levels while simultaneously transforming and elevating your seder night, and your entire Pesach!

The Gedolim are calling on Yidden all over the world to seize the amazing opportunity by joining the Amud HaYomi program starting on Sunday, 14 Shevat/ February 1, when the program will begin Perek Arvei Pesachim, the perek that contains all the geshmake Gemaras about the seder night. If you start Arvei Pesachim with the program, you will finish before Pesach. What an amazing opportunity to truly “live” the seder and to make sure that your seder won’t ever be the same!

On Rosh Chodesh Shevat, HaGaon HaRav Isamar Garbuz, shlita, Rosh Yeshiva of Yeshiva Orchos Torah, issued a powerful and compelling letter calling on Yidden to join the Amud HaYomi.

His letter comes in the aftermath of a call last year by the senior Gadol Hador, HaGaon HaRav Dov Landau, shlita, Rosh Yeshivas Slabodka. In Rav Landau’s seminal letter written a year ago during the month of Kislev, in his own handwriting, he described the unique opportunity that Amud HaYomi afforded Klal Yisrael.

Now, in advance of the commencement of Perek Arvei Pesachim, Rav Isamar Garbuz, has issued his own letter.

Rav Garbuz writes:

Now that [the Amud HaYomi] is beginning to learn Perek Arvei Pesachim, this is certainly a wonderful opportunity to join the program because by joining now, the learner will be able to complete the perek in advance of this coming Pesach. There is no simcha like the simchas haTorah combined with the simcha of Yom Tov. When a person comes into the Yom Tov of Pesach after having been deeply immersed in learning about Pesach and the seder night, he is able to talk in learning with clarity about so many relevant sugyos and spar in the battle of Torah with others. There is no simcha like the simcha of clarity in Torah that comes through deeply debating the sugyos!

Another important benefit of joining is the protection learning Amud HaYomi affords Klal Yisrael. Several months ago, right before the Amud HaYomi embarked on Masechta Eruvin, the Slabodka Rosh Yeshiva, HaGaon HaRav Moshe Hillel Hirsch, shlita, said, “This limud has the power to protect Klal Yisrael at time when its enemies seek its destruction. Everyone knows the difficult situation in which the Torah world finds itself.”

Currently, there are more than one thousand Amud HaYomi shiurim across the globe from Brooklyn to Be’er Sheva, Melbourne to Lakewood, Antwerp to Mexico City… wherever you go, Yidden are learning the Amud HaYomi, attending shiurim on Amud HaYomi and enjoying the slower paced limud that enables them to digest, review and truly gain a kinyan in the amud.

Now is the time to join the Amud HaYomi. You will see that if you do, your life will never be the same!

To join the Amud HaYomi and to complete Arvei Pesachim by this coming Pesach contact Dirshu at