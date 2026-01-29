Advertise
Iran Says Its Military Has Received 1,000 New Drones as U.S. Tensions Rise

Iranian state-linked media reported Thursday that the country’s armed forces have received a shipment of 1,000 drones, as tensions with the United States continue to escalate over Tehran’s nuclear program.

The semi-official Tasnim news agency said the drones were distributed among multiple branches of Iran’s military. The report could not be independently verified.

The announcement comes as President Trump has warned that the United States could carry out military action if Iran refuses to reach a new nuclear agreement.

Iranian army Commander-in-Chief Amir Hatami said the military is strengthening its capabilities to prepare for potential conflict, saying Iran is focused on maintaining what he described as strategic advantages to respond quickly to any attack.

Iranian officials have also warned that any U.S. strikes could be met with retaliation, including attacks on Israel and American interests across the Middle East.

