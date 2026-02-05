Leading Gedolei Yisrael to Join Lomdei Dirshu at Upcoming Dirshu Convention

You cannot describe it, but perhaps no words can better encapsulate Klal Yisrael’s preeminent Torah Convention than its official name of “Kinnus Olam HaTorah.” As Dirshu celebrates its 30 th Anniversary, this year’s convention to be held over the weekend of Shabbos Parshas Terumah 3- 5 Adar, February 20-22, at the Armon Hotel in Stamford, promises to be an unforgettable Torah event.

Among the Gedolim who will grace the event will be luminaries such as HaGaon HaRav Yeruchem Olshin, shlita, Rosh Yeshivas Lakewood, HaGaon HaRav Hillel David, shlita, Rav of Kehillas Yeshiva Shaarei Torah, Yoshev Rosh of the Vaad Roshei Yeshiva of Torah Umesorah, HaGaon HaRav Yechiel Michel Steinmetz, shlita, the Skverer Dayan of Boro Park and one of America’s most prominent poskim, HaGaon HaRav Shlomo Feivel Schustal, shlita, Rosh Yeshivas Tiferes Yerachmiel, HaGaon HaRav Yitzchok Sorotzkin, shlita, Rosh Yeshivas Mesivta of Lakewood, HaGaon HaRav Dovid Goldberg, shlita, Rosh Yeshivas Telshe, and HaGaon HaRav Shlomo Eisenberg, shlita, Rosh Yeshivas Telshe.

The special guest from Eretz Yisrael will be the Rosh Yeshiva and ilui, HaGaon HaRav Chaim Mordechai Ausband, shlita, Rosh Yeshivas Ateres Shlomo, who is slated to give this year’s famed iyun shiur after Shacharis on Shabbos for the entire assemblage.

Just as it is impossible to describe the Torah atmosphere of a Dirshu Convention, it is impossible to encapsulate the feelings permeating the hearts of Lomdei Dirshu in anticipation of the biennial convention. Many have attested to the fact that the convention is like a breath of Torah oxygen in that it gives them the opportunity to meet like-minded “brothers and sisters in combat”, who set aside large portions of time daily to learn, chazer, learn and chazer again, learning the material for the comprehensive tests that every lomed Dirshu aspires to take successfully.

These multitudes of talmidei chachamim come together with their counterparts, talking in learning and exchanging tips on how to enhance yedias haTorah and retention of the vast amounts of Torah that they learn. The chizuk they derive from realizing that they are a significant part of a massive global movement of yedias haTorah cannot be quantified. It doesn’t matter which program you are in, whether it is the Amud HaYomi, Daf HaYomi, Daf HaYomi B’Halacha, Kinyan Halacha or any other program, you are united by the same thing, Torah.

This year, Dirshu will again be privileged to have the presence of Gedolim and Rabbanim who represent all of the different shevatim of Klal Yisrael. Among them, HaRav Shmuel Choeuka, shlita, Rav of Congregation Ohel Simha of Deal, NJ, HaRav Yehoshua Abba Busel, shlita, R”M at Beth Medrash Govoha of Lakewood and Rav of the High Street shul, HaRav Yitzchok Zalman Gips, shlita, Rav of Khal Birchas Avrohom and Rosh Yeshiva of Yeshiva Mevakshei Torah, HaRav Binyomin Eckstein, shlita, Belzer Dayan of London and Director of Dirshu Europe, HaRav Eytan Feiner, shlita, Rav of Khal Knesses Yisrael of Far Rockaway, HaRav Mordechai Ginsberg, shlita, R”M, Yeshivas Chochmas HaTorah, and HaRav Yisrael Moshe Olewski, shlita, Rosh Yeshivas Ger and many others.

The zemiros and music will be led by R’ Isaac Honig and the Shira Choir. The Shabbos will culminate with a beautiful Melava Malka where the Gedolim as well as the Nasi of Dirshu will give keynote addresses in honor of the lomdei Torah.

One prominent American Rosh Yeshiva put it succinctly, “How can I not participate in the Dirshu Convention?! This is an event with no agenda other than increasing limud haTorah – no political agenda, no fundraising. It is, simply put, a celebration of dedication to learning. We are just coming to celebrate with Yidden who have invested days and nights over many years to learn, chazer and be tested. How can I not come?!”