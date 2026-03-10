Moments Before the War—One Thousand Gerer Bachurim Participate in Extraordinary Kiddush Hashem

By YS Gold

An incredible and magnificent event of kavod haTorah took place recently in the enormous Gerer beis medrash in Yerushalayim, with the participation of the Gerer Rebbe, shlit”a. One thousand bachurim from the Gerer yeshivos and mesivtas—participants in the “Chedvasa” program, a division of the “Chaburas Mezumanim”—completed the entirety of Maseches Rosh Hashanah with complete mastery and fluency.

The event and siyum were dedicated l’iluy nishmas Mrs. Leba Werdiger, the mother of the renowned philanthropist and activist, Reb Shloime Werdiger—a pillar of Ichud Mosdos Gur. Reb Shloime spoke extremely movingly during the event and noted that after fifty years he has finally fulfilled his promise to the Rebbe, the Beis Yisroel of Ger.

The event took place on the yohrtzeit of the Beis Yisrael and was devoted to the bachurim who participate in the “Chedvasa” program, which operates under the auspices of the Rosh Yeshiva, Rav Nechemia Alter, the son of the Gerer Rebbe, shlit”a. The program enables each bachur to build a strong foundation in Torah, to grow in learning, and to become a vital part of the Gerer Rebbe’s Torah mastery revolution.

Reb Yonasan Burnstein, CEO of Ichud Mosdos Gur—the umbrella organization of all Gerer institutions—served as the chairman of the event. He noted the tremendous kavod haTorah and kiddush Hashem that emerged that evening. He lauded the work of Reb Shloime Werdiger, after which the bachurim reviewed numerous dapim by heart, demonstrating their remarkable mastery of the masechta.

Addressing the crowd, Reb Shloime spoke about the great honor to Torah brought about by this program and the tremendous mesirus nefesh of the Ichud and Reb Yonasan in ensuring the success of every talmid in the chassidus.

Rav Nechemia Alter also addressed the assemblage and wished success to all the lomdim in continuing to learn b’hasmadah. Rav Hershel Rottenberg, Rav of Chasidei Gur in America, concluded with remarks on the importance of Torah learning.

The Gerer Rebbe, who graced the dais at the event, looked out with visible pride and nachas at the great level of kavod haTorah. The event concluded with lively dancing l’kavod haTorah and those who devote their lives to its study.