Netivot Continues to Establish Itself as the Torah Center of the South

Last week, a significant gathering was held in Netivot under the theme of “Strengthening the Foundations of Yiddishkeit,” together with gedolei Torah, local rabbonim, and roshei yeshiva from across the country. The kinus came at a time of rapid growth in the city’s chareidi community, with the goal of strengthening bnei Torah as they face challenges presented by the modern world and current events. Awe-inspiring, it left an indelible mark on everyone who attended.

Participating Gedolei Torah and rabbonim included:

HaGaon HaGadol Rabbi Aryeh Levi, shlit”a, Rosh Yeshiva of Yeshivas S’char Sochir and member of the Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah

HaGaon HaGadol Rabbi Aviezer Piltz, shlit”a, Rosh Yeshiva of Yeshivas Tifrach and member of the Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah

HaGaon Rabbi Chaim Feinstein, shlit”a, Rosh Yeshiva of Ateres Shlomo

HaGaon Rabbi Yehoshua Eichenstein, shlit”a, Rosh Yeshiva of Yeshivas Yad Aharon

HaGaon Rabbi Chanoch Cohen, shlit”a, Rosh Yeshiva of Be’er HaTalmud

HaGaon Rabbi Yisroel Yaakov Finkus, shlit”a, Rav and spiritual leader of the kehillah in Ofakim

HaGaon Rabbi Shmuel Montag, shlit”a, Rav of the kehillah in Netivot

HaGaon Rabbi Danon Danin, shlit”a, Rav of the kehillah in Netivot

Just before the kinus, Rosh Yeshivas Yad Aharon, HaGaon Rabbi Yehoshua Eichenstein, shlit”a, visited Yadir Torah B’Negev’s new campus, as well as the new neighborhood that has become a mechayeh when it comes chareidi housing: Kiryat Beit Halevi. The neighborhood stands at the forefront of housing solutions for bnei Torah in Israel. It is a unique project that has received the full backing of gedolei Yisroel, shlit”a, throughout every stage of its development. During his visit, the Rosh Yeshiva expressed just how impressed he was by the growth of the kehillah in Netivot. He noted that it is becoming a clear makom Torah for thousands of bnei Torah and their families, drawing hundreds of young avreichim and bnei yeshiva looking to establish their homes in a strong Torah environment without compromising on quality of life.

The Beit Halevi Neighborhood

The Beit Halevi neighborhood under construction

The Yadir Torah Campus, in the new Beit Halevi Neighborhood

A new housing project is expected to break ground soon, with approximately 700 additional housing units designated for the chareidi tzibbur.