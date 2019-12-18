Major Gas Leak From Damaged Tanker In Jerusalem Residential Neighborhood





A major gas leak took place on Tuesday evening on Uri Ben Ari Street in the Pisgat Ze’ev neighborhood of Jerusalem. Firefighters from the Hazardous Materials Unit of the Jerusalem District were dispatched to the scene to try to stop the leak and clear the area of residents.

The firefighters conducted advanced operations on the ground in order to seal the massive leak which emanated from a gas tanker that was sent to refill the reserves of the residential buildings in the area. They worked tirelessly in order to prevent the combustion and explosion of the large amounts of gas that was leaking from the damaged tanker.

Following the directive of Firefighters at the scene, the Electric Company cut off electricity to nearby streets to prevent an electric spark igniting a gas explosion.

Due to the high gas levels that were measured in the leak area, rescue teams from United Hatzalah, Magen David Adom, and Police forces were also standing by at the scene should any of the residents or firefighters need assistance due to breathing in too many fumes. Police also diverted traffic away from the area.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







